At 17:09pm, Lancashire Police warned drivers that the M65 was closed for this stretch of the motorway due to an ongoing police incident at junction 10.

A police spokesperson said: “Please find an alternative route and avoid the area where possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An hour later, Lancashire Police confirmed the incident is a concern for welfare, and emergency services remain at the scene.

The M65 was closed for around two hours between junctions 10 and 11 due to a concern for welfare.