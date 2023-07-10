Lancashire traffic: police incident closes the M65 between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions
A police incident closed the M65 between junctions 9 and 11 in both directions earlier this evening (Monday, July 10).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 19:26 BST
At 17:09pm, Lancashire Police warned drivers that the M65 was closed for this stretch of the motorway due to an ongoing police incident at junction 10.
A police spokesperson said: “Please find an alternative route and avoid the area where possible.”
An hour later, Lancashire Police confirmed the incident is a concern for welfare, and emergency services remain at the scene.
Westbound reopened at 18:00pm and eastbound reopened at around 19:00pm, with National Highways North West tweeting “There are no residual delays in the area.”