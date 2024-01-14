Lancashire pothole reporting app 'wrongly claimed problem had been fixed'

A Lancashire county councillor has claimed that the authority’s system for reporting potholes is “totally misleading the public” about when they are repaired.

John Fillis says that after being told about two vehicle-damaging highway defects in West Lancashire, he registered them on the Love Clean Streets app that County Hall now uses to receive pothole information.

That was on 31st December - and five days later he received a report from the app advising the work, on Ormskirk Road in Up Holland, had been “completed”.

However, when the Skelmersdale East division representative went to check on the work, he says he found that only one of the two - the smallest - had been filled in.

The pothole that County Cllr John Fillis was told had been filled in after he reported it - but which was still blighting the road days later

“I could not believe it - this dangerous pothole was still there,” County Cllr Fillis said.

“The app is being used by the public who, like me, believe it to be accurate. But it is completely misleading, claiming that work has been completed when it clearly has

not.”

“The Conservative leader of the council claims that, through this app, they are keeping on top of the potholes in Lancashire. This denial and false reporting of completion can only lead to their overall [pothole repairs numbers being] wrong.

“They need to be open and honest with the public; Lancashire roads are wrecked due to splash-and-dash mismanagement - and false reporting will add injuries to insults.”

However, a spokesperson for Lancashire County Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that County Cllr Fillis’ experience of the system was likely due to the report having been made over the Christmas and new year period. - and insisted that the most dangerous pothole had been fixed first.

"We carry out regular safety inspections of our highways on the basis of risk, with the busiest, higher-risk roads being inspected most often.

"The approach we take to potholes is to identify issues and undertake repairs in good time to keep our roads safe. We aim to fix 90 percent [or more] of potholes reported to us within 20 working days.

"While we are aware that there may have been some potential delays in updates at these locations to the public during the festive period, our highways officers attended Ormskirk Road as soon as they were made aware of them…and a repair was undertaken accordingly. A further repair to a lower-risk pothole on Ormskirk Road was completed [on 9th January].