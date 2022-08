Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway between junction 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 11am on Monday (August 1).

National Highways warned there were delays of up to an hour on approach, with approximately five miles of congestion as crews tackled a car fire.

In an update posted at 12.35pm, two out of three lanes reopened past the scene as the burnt-out car was recovered.

“There’s still an hour delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion,” a spokesman for National Highways added.