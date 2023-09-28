News you can trust since 1877
Heavy traffic building on M65 near Burnley due to ‘vehicle fire’ on motorway

Heavy traffic was building on the M65 near Burnley due to a “vehicle fire”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST
A vehicle fire was reported on the M65 westbound near junction 9 (Rose Grove) at around 6pm on Thursday (September 28).

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the incident, with eyewitnesses reporting traffic had been temporarily stopped on the westbound side.

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews and firefighters were spotted at the scene alongside traffic officers.

