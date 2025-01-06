Heavy snow causes difficult driving conditions on main roads into Burnley from Rossendale
Heavy snow overnight and this morning has again resulted in treacherous driving conditions on Burnley Road through Rawtenstall, which eventually becomes Manchester Road on the way into Burnley.
A lorry became stuck in Crawshawbooth while a number of cars were also struggling near to the Indian Harvest restaurant. Meanwhile, two buses also got into difficulty on the same stretch.
Conditions around the Waggoner’s pub, at the top of Manchester Road, are said to be virtually impassable.
The other main route into Burnley from Rossendale, the A671 Bacup Road, was also covered in snow this morning as accumulations continued following heavy snow on Sunday.