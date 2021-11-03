Gritters in action across East Lancashire for the first time tonight

With showers forecast to fade away this evening to leave clear skies, it is expected to turn chilly with temperatures falling close to or below zero with frost and icy patches possible.

People who live on or near a gritting route are asked to park considerately and leave room for the gritters to get past, as poor parking often causes problems and can lead to routes not being fully treated.

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters which can treat the 1,800 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

Gritting teams at Burnley's Heasandford depot are ready for action

County Coun. Rob Bailey, lead member for highways and transport, said: "Our highways teams have been busy over recent weeks preparing for the colder months ahead, and I'd ask everyone to also make sure that they're ready for winter.

"The first cold spell of the season is a good reminder to all of us to make sure that we're prepared – whether that's checking your vehicle by stocking up on screen wash and de-icer, or buying salt from a DIY store to treat any paths around your home.

"We have over 2,600 grit bins and salt heaps across the county, and I'd ask people to make use of them to keep the roads safe, but to use the grit sparingly and responsibly – a little should go a long way. Please also remember that it's for use on the roads, not private paths or driveways, as this can mean there's none left when it's really needed.

"Please also remember that we have to prioritise which roads we grit, with our focus being on keeping the main routes moving. No council has the resources to grit every road and it's therefore important that people drive according to the conditions, as even when a road has been gritted it can remain icy. Please drive carefully on all our roads at all times, and stay safe this winter."

The priority gritting network which is treated whenever a freeze is forecast makes up around a third of all roads in the county. It includes non-trunk motorways and A and B roads which are the most essential for travel, along with single routes in and out of villages.