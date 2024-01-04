Frustrated residents call for frequent flooding to be tackled at Burnley subway
Pedestrians who work and live in the area and regularly use the A671 underpass connecting Barracks Road and Westway towards the town centre say it is often impassable during periods of heavy rain.
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said the issue is due to a drain blockage.
"We have recently carried out a CCTV survey of the drainage system to find out what is causing the subway to flood, and have identified a blockage on land belonging to a third party who we are currently contacting to get the problem resolved.”
They added that there is also a problem with surface water flooding on the roundabout due to a blocked drain. The council plans to carry out work soon, before the morning peak traffic begins, to restore the drain, and advises people to take particular care in the meantime if there is standing water.