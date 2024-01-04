Frustrated residents call for frequent flooding to be tackled at Burnley subway

Frustrated residents are calling for frequent flooding to be tackled at a subway near a busy Burnley roundabout.

Pedestrians who work and live in the area and regularly use the A671 underpass connecting Barracks Road and Westway towards the town centre say it is often impassable during periods of heavy rain.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said the issue is due to a drain blockage.

"We have recently carried out a CCTV survey of the drainage system to find out what is causing the subway to flood, and have identified a blockage on land belonging to a third party who we are currently contacting to get the problem resolved.”

Flooding under the subway at Burnley Barracks. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard