News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Flooding causes closure of Accrington Road towards Burnley Road in Hapton

A road closure remains in place in Accrington Road towards Burnley Road, Hapton, due to flooding.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 17:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Heavy rain overnight and throughout the day has caused the floooding and the forecast for this evening is for continued rain and winds which should ease by dawn.

Related topics:Police