Flooding causes closure of Accrington Road towards Burnley Road in Hapton
A road closure remains in place in Accrington Road towards Burnley Road, Hapton, due to flooding.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Heavy rain overnight and throughout the day has caused the floooding and the forecast for this evening is for continued rain and winds which should ease by dawn.