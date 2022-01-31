Five Burnley road closures motorists will need to keep an eye out for this week
Drivers in and around Burnley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A56, from 8pm January 4 to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
• A56, from 8pm January 24 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M65, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• M65, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• M65, from 8pm February 4 to 7am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.