Easter travel chaos as M6 closed near Wigan after lorry veers off carriageway

The crash in the early hours of the morning between J24 (St Helens) and J23 (Haydock Island) and the M6 southbound remains fully closed whilst the lorry is recovered.

All emergency services have been in attendance and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

National Highways say it is likely to take some time before the southbound carriageway reopens due to the difficulty of recovering the overturned lorry on the embankment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries after overturning on the southbound M6 between junctions 23 and 24 earlier this morning

There are currently delays of around an 1 hour on the M6 southbound, with slow moving traffic back to Standish (J27).

The motorway was initially closed between J24 and J23 but significant delays were caused by the closure, with local roads struggling with congestion.

As a result the closure has been extended back to J26 at Orrell to prevent delays increasing further.

The southbound entry slip road to the M6 at J25 in Bryn has also been closed to prevent drivers from joining the motorway.

The scene of the lorry crash on the M6 near Wigan

Updated diversion route

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid circle symbol

- Exit the M6 southbound at J26

- At the roundabout take the first exit and cross over the M6

- At the next roundabout take the second exit on to the M58 westbound

- Exit at J3

- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A570 southbound

- Remain on the A570 southbound to the junction with the A580 East Lancs Road

- Turn left on the A580 eastbound

- Exit at the Haydock Interchange with the M6 (J23)