Driver stops in live M65 traffic towards Colne on Valentine's Day to kick wing mirror off another vehicle
A motorist said to be driving in a “dangerous and aggressive manner” stopped in live motorway traffic to kick a wing mirror off another vehicle.
Police are asking for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident, which took place on Valentine’s Day around 5-30pm on the Eastbound carriageway of the M65 heading towards Colne near Junction 12.
The driver of a black Seat Leon is alleged to have left his vehicle to kick the wing mirror off the car behind him, which had been forced to come to a stop.
If anyone has witnessed this incident or has captured any dash-cam footage please contact the police via [email protected] quoting log -LC-20230216-1373.