Police are asking for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident, which took place on Valentine’s Day around 5-30pm on the Eastbound carriageway of the M65 heading towards Colne near Junction 12.

The driver of a black Seat Leon is alleged to have left his vehicle to kick the wing mirror off the car behind him, which had been forced to come to a stop.

If anyone has witnessed this incident or has captured any dash-cam footage please contact the police via [email protected] quoting log -LC-20230216-1373.