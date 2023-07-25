News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Delays confirmed in Yorkshire Street as Burnley's Town 2 Turf regeneration scheme set to last until end of August

Yorkshire Street in Burnley is set to be closed until the end of August as works continue on the ‘Town 2 Turf’ redevelopment scheme.
By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

The work is part of the £6m. Town 2 Turf regeneration plan, designed to improve links between Burnley town centre and Turf Moor.

Naturally, the ongoing work has led to long traffic delays in a busy area of the town centre, with many Burnley residents blasting the cost of the scheme. Work was due to be completed in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley host treble winners Manchester City on Friday, August 11th in the Clarets’ hotly anticipated first game back in the Premier League since relegation.

Work is still ongoing on Yorkshire Street, part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardWork is still ongoing on Yorkshire Street, part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Work is still ongoing on Yorkshire Street, part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular

However, critics of the scheme, will be unhappy that a sign has appeared this week stating that work will continue until the end of August.

Read More
Tributes to Brierfield woman Vera Watson who has died at the age of 89

The scheme will see the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.

It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.

New paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardNew paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
New paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

Recently, the main road outside Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, was shut in one direction as part of the works.

Related topics:BurnleyWorkTurf MoorPremier LeagueClaretsManchester City