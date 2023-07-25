The work is part of the £6m. Town 2 Turf regeneration plan, designed to improve links between Burnley town centre and Turf Moor.

Naturally, the ongoing work has led to long traffic delays in a busy area of the town centre, with many Burnley residents blasting the cost of the scheme. Work was due to be completed in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

Burnley host treble winners Manchester City on Friday, August 11th in the Clarets’ hotly anticipated first game back in the Premier League since relegation.

Work is still ongoing on Yorkshire Street, part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

However, critics of the scheme, will be unhappy that a sign has appeared this week stating that work will continue until the end of August.

The scheme will see the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.

It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.

New paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.