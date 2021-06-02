Cyclist rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after 'nasty' crash involving pickup truck in Bacup

A Ford Ranger pickup truck and a bike collided at the junction of Newchurch Road and New Line at around 5.45am today (Wednesday, June 2).

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are now urging anybody who witnessed the collision, or has information about it, to get in touch with them straight away.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: "This was a nasty collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

"We are determined to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anybody with information to get in touch.

"Perhaps you saw the collision, or saw either of the vehicles in the moments before the collision, and have not yet been spoken to by police, or maybe you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision.

A Ford Ranger pickup truck and a bike collided at the junction of Newchurch Road and New Line on Wednesday, June 2. (Credit: Google)

"Whatever information you have we would ask you to contact us as soon as possible."

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators attended, but it has since reopened.

Anybody with information can call 101, quoting log number 189 of June 2.

