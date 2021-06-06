Crash closes road between Langho and Whalley

The A59 between Langho and Whalley was closed by shortly before 2.30pm.

Paramedics have reportedly been called to the scene and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have had to close the A59 between Langho and Whalley due to a road traffic collision.

"Please be aware when travelling and try to avoid the area."

More to follow...