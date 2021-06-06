Crash closes road between Langho and Whalley
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a collision between Langho and Whalley this afternoon (May 6).
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:48 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:52 pm
The A59 between Langho and Whalley was closed by shortly before 2.30pm.
Paramedics have reportedly been called to the scene and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have had to close the A59 between Langho and Whalley due to a road traffic collision.
"Please be aware when travelling and try to avoid the area."
More to follow...