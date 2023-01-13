Crash closes A59 near West Marton
The A59 near the West Yorkshire border is closed after a crash this morning (Friday, January 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 7:33am
The road – about 6.5 miles west of the market town of Skipton and 8 miles north of Colne – has been closed until further notice.
Police have not said if anyone has been injured at this stage.
A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that the A59 is closed between Green Lane and Gleadstone Road, West Marton due to a road traffic collision.
“Please find an alternative route.”