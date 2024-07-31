Colne Road closed as firefighters battle blaze

By John Deehan
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
Colne Road in Burnley has been closed as firefighters tackle a blaze that is believed to have broken out at a takeaway.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time.”

