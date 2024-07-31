Colne Road closed as firefighters battle blaze
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colne Road in Burnley has been closed as firefighters tackle a blaze that is believed to have broken out at a takeaway.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.
A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.