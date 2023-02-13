Clitheroe trainline reopens after truck became stuck under railway bridge causing delays and cancellations

A truck became wedged under a railway bridge in Waddington Road in Clitheroe this morning.

Commuters faced delays and cancellations in the Clitheroe Station area when a blue haulage truck became wedged under a 3.5m bridge in Waddington Road this morning.

Northern Rail has confirmed that the 12-35pm train has departed from Blackburn and is now on its way to Clitheroe. The return 12-50pm Clitheroe to Blackburn trainline has also resumed.

All Clitheroe train services running over the bridge were cancelled and replaced with coaches and buses this morning while police cordoned off the area and worked to prise the vehicle free.