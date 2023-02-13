Clitheroe trainline reopens after truck became stuck under railway bridge causing delays and cancellations
A Clitheroe trainline has reopened after a truck became stuck under a railway bridge.
Commuters faced delays and cancellations in the Clitheroe Station area when a blue haulage truck became wedged under a 3.5m bridge in Waddington Road this morning.
Northern Rail has confirmed that the 12-35pm train has departed from Blackburn and is now on its way to Clitheroe. The return 12-50pm Clitheroe to Blackburn trainline has also resumed.
All Clitheroe train services running over the bridge were cancelled and replaced with coaches and buses this morning while police cordoned off the area and worked to prise the vehicle free.
The 10-22am Clitheroe train to Rochdale had to start from Blackburn. Meanwhile, the 9-21am Rochdale to Clitheroe line terminated at Blackburn.