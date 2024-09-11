LCC highways have hit rock bottom again.

Have you noticed the nettles growing at 90 degrees as you walk up Whalley Road towards Barrow? This area has not been maintained all year, and now pedestrians are forced to walk on a 40mph road to avoid being stung. May I add this is the busiest route in and out of Clitheroe, without any road markings, where vehicles spend more time avoiding potholes than anything else.