Clitheroe Advertiser Letters | Pedestrians forced to walk on a 40mph road to avoid being stung by nettles – the area needs maintenance
Have you noticed the nettles growing at 90 degrees as you walk up Whalley Road towards Barrow? This area has not been maintained all year, and now pedestrians are forced to walk on a 40mph road to avoid being stung. May I add this is the busiest route in and out of Clitheroe, without any road markings, where vehicles spend more time avoiding potholes than anything else.
The picture does not do it justice - this is all the way up to Barraclough Cottage and beyond. Despite complaints for the previous two years, again the useless county council cannot fulfil a basic task and as a result, put the general public in danger.
