Car fire on M65 causing major delays

By John Deehan
Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:17 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 17:19 GMT
Motorists are experiencing long delays on the M65 due to a car fire.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, from Junction 9 A679 (Hapton / Burnley West) to Junction 10 A671 Cavalry Way (Burnley / Padiham), just before 3-30pm.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

