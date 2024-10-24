Car fire on M65 causing major delays
Motorists are experiencing long delays on the M65 due to a car fire.
Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, from Junction 9 A679 (Hapton / Burnley West) to Junction 10 A671 Cavalry Way (Burnley / Padiham), just before 3-30pm.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
