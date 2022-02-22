Burnley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week
Burnley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid around the M65 this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• M65, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
• M65, from 9pm March 5 to 5am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 8 to A56 - carriageway closure for barriers.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.