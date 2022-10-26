Burnley road closures: one for motorists to avoid next week
Burnley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network next week.
26th Oct 2022, 10:15am
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start next week:
• A56, from 11pm November 4 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A56 southbound, between M65 and Huncoats carriageway closure due to inspection works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.