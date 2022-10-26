And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start next week:

• A56, from 11pm November 4 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A56 southbound, between M65 and Huncoats carriageway closure due to inspection works.

The A56 will be closed from 11pm, November 4 to 6am, November 5.