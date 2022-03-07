Burnley road closures: one for motorists this week

Drivers in and around Burnley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By John Deehan
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:53 pm

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The latest list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

Views of Gannow Top roundabout and M65 in Burnley.
DriversBurnleyM65