Burnley road closures: four for drivers to avoid this week

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A56, from 8pm March 1 to 7am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

• M65, from 8pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• M65, from 9pm March 5 to 5am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 8 to A56 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M65, from 9pm March 5 to 5am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 10 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for barriers.