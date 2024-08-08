Before and After: £6m. Town 2 Turf redevelopment

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 8th Aug 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 16:57 GMT
It has been a long and winding road, but Burnley’s controversial £6m. Town 2 Turf road redevelopment project is finally complete.

The Burnley Express has followed the progress of the huge infrastructure project over the last 18 months giving you updates, pictures and video.

Take a look at our gallery of when it started and now.

The Town 2 Turf project has taken 18 months to complete.

1. View from above

The Town 2 Turf project has taken 18 months to complete. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Looking down Harry Potts Way towards Turf Moor.

2. BEFORE

Looking down Harry Potts Way towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Looking down Harry Potts Way towards Turf Moor.

3. AFTER

Looking down Harry Potts Way towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Looking up Harry Potts Way towards Burnley town centre.

4. BEFORE

Looking up Harry Potts Way towards Burnley town centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice