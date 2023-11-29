National Highways is advising motorists that the southbound carriage of the A56 will remain closed overnight.

The closure, between junction 8 of the M65, near Hapton, and the A680 at Rising Bridge, is due to flooding causing by a road pipe.

An accident on the bypass, caused by ice, brought traffic to a standstill this morning. The road has been treated, but further investigation work by National Highways and the water supplier is required.

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A56 southbound at M65 junction /A56 roundabout

At the roundabout join the A6068 northbound

At A6068/A678 junction, join the A678 westbound

At A678/A6185 junction, turn left onto A6185 southbound

At A6185/M65 junction 7 roundabout, join the A685 southbound

At A6185/A680 junction, turn right onto A680 southbound

At A680/A679 junction, then follow the hollow diamond diversion route

Turn left onto A680 southbound

At A680/A56 roundabout, take the third exit to rejoin the A56 southbound