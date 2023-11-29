A56 to remain closed overnight due to flooding
The closure, between junction 8 of the M65, near Hapton, and the A680 at Rising Bridge, is due to flooding causing by a road pipe.
An accident on the bypass, caused by ice, brought traffic to a standstill this morning. The road has been treated, but further investigation work by National Highways and the water supplier is required.
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the A56 southbound at M65 junction /A56 roundabout
- At the roundabout join the A6068 northbound
- At A6068/A678 junction, join the A678 westbound
- At A678/A6185 junction, turn left onto A6185 southbound
- At A6185/M65 junction 7 roundabout, join the A685 southbound
- At A6185/A680 junction, turn right onto A680 southbound
- At A680/A679 junction, then follow the hollow diamond diversion route
- Turn left onto A680 southbound
- At A680/A56 roundabout, take the third exit to rejoin the A56 southbound
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the X account (formerly known as Twitter) @HighwayNWEST. For urgent real-time assistance, a 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.