Motorists are being advised of traffic delays coming off the M65 in Burnley following a car accident this afternoon.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Cavalry Way, Burnley, which is affecting the traffic coming off the M65, Junction 10 Eastbound off slip.

Police urged drivers to please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible for the time being.

