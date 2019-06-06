Traffic chaos ahead as next phase of major new Burnley Starbucks, Spar and petrol station development begins

Traffic chaos is expected next week when the next phase of a a major new development, on an area seen as a gateway to Burnley, starts.

Work will start on Monday to create a third dedicated turning lane at the entrance to the new petrol station, Starbucks coffee shop and Spar, on the Barracks Road site at Gannow Top.

The work, which also includes the installation of power supplies to the site, is scheduled to take 10 weeks.

Already a bottleneck junction, temporary traffic lights will be in place along with diversionary routes for drivers.

A spokesman for Euro Garages, who acquired the site last year. appealed for motorists to be patient while the work was carried out.

The spokesman said: "We understand this may cause some disruption but this is a major development that will be of great benefit to the community and the work is essential.

"Once the work is complete it will actually improve the flow of traffic at this junction."

The development is being created on the site which was home to the former St Teresa's RC Church for around 40 years.

Due to open mid summer, the ambitious scheme is expected to create up to 40 jobs.

The hugely popular Starbucks brand is expected to be a pull for many customers who are prepared to travel for the range of coffees, drinks and snacks that are the company's trademark.

Founded in American in 1971 the company operates from over 30,000 locations worldwide.

Demolition work began in January and the landscape of the town was changed forever when the church and the former General Havelock pub were torn down.

An original planning statement predicted around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

In March workmen began the process of installing the fuel tanks at the site.

The demolition of St Teresa's and the attached priest's house marks the end of an era as the church has stood at the gateway entrance to Burnley for around 40 years.

The red brick building went up for sale in October, 2017, as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The sale of the church building was completed in February, 2017, after the Diocese said that an exploration of alternative uses for the building had failed to come up with an answer.