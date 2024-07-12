Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

45-minute delays were reported on the M6 near Preston following a “police incident”.

Heavy traffic was building on the northbound carriageway between junction 32 (Broughton) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) on Friday afternoon.

National Highways said the delays followed an earlier “police incident” at junction 30 (Blacow Bridge).

“There are delays of over 45 minutes on the M6 northbound in Lancashire due to an earlier police Incident at J30 which has now cleared,” a spokesman said.

“All lanes have re-opened, however congestion is taking some time to ease.

“Please allow extra journey time this afternoon.”

Congestion was also building on the M55 eastbound and the M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.

Traffic has since returned to normal.