A family killed on the M6 were hit ‘head-on’ by a driver going the wrong way along the motorway.

Cumbria Police said officers were responding to reports of a Skoda travelling the wrong way on the M6 near Tebay Services shortly before the driver was involved in a fatal head-on crash yesterday.

The Skoda was travelling south on the northbound carriageway at around 4pm when it struck a Toyota carrying a family-of-five from Glasgow.

A car was travelling the wrong way along the M6 before ploughing head-on into another vehicle in a horror crash that killed five people. | Chris Isles / SWNS

Family killed in crash

Sadly, a 42-year-old man (driver of the Toyota), a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and 7 died at the scene.

Another boy in the Toyota, aged 7, was injured and remains in a serious condition at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Cumbria Police said an investigation is ongoing and formal identification of those involved has not yet taken place.

Latest from police

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Officers were called to the incident at 4.04pm yesterday (October 15) following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway.

“Officers were on route when further calls were received it had been involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

“The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public that assisted at the scene and those affected by the collision for their patience.

“We would also like to thank those that have already been in touch who witnessed or have dashcam of the incident, we continue the appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam to contacts us.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 146 of October 15, 2024.

You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.