First pictures of Glasgow family killed in 'wrong way' M6 crash in Cumbria
Mum Jade McEnroe, 33, her partner Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his two boys, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7, were killed when their Toyota was hit head-on by a Skoda going the wrong way on the M6 near Tebay Services on Tuesday afternoon.
The Skoda driver, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, was also pronounced dead at scene.
Jade's son Arran, seven, survived the crash and was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he is currently fighting for his life.
It has been reported that the family were driving home to Glasgow after a family trip to Legoland in Windsor.
Cumbria Police have yet to formally identify the casualties, but the family have been named by the BBC and other sources, as loved ones pay tribute to the tragic couple and their boys.
“Jade was a wonderful mum with a beautiful smile”
Tributes on social media described mum Jade, 33, as “a lovely girl” and “a wonderful mum” who was “always kind with a beautiful smile”.
Nicola Thompson added: "We grew up next door to Jade and her lovely mum and dad. Have loads of lovely memories together. Life is so cruel, I'm praying for [the child] who is the most sweetest little boy with his whole life ahead of him. Rest in Peace Jade McEnroe and your beautiful family."
Elsewhere, the BBC reported on Thursday that Wagamama chief executive Thomas Heier had confirmed Mr Rossa was an employee and had been killed in the crash.
“A devoted dad and cherished friend”
Mr Heier was reported as saying Mr Rossa’s colleagues at the Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow had described him as “a cherished chef and friend” who had formed “unforgettable relationships” with workmates and customers.
He added: “His warmth, dedication and kindness are the characteristics of Jaroslaw that will stay with the team long after his passing.
“We send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, which we know he was deeply devoted to.
“Jaroslaw, you will live in our hearts and minds forever.”
A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.
“Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://orlo.uk/IzuxI, quoting incident number 146 of October 15 2024.
“You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
