Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fuel shortages could hit petrol stations across Lancashire when tanker drivers go on strike this week.

Tanker drivers supplying forecourts and aviation fuel across the North West and Scottish borders will be striking over pay from Thursday to Saturday (June 6 to 8).

They will be staging further strike action next week, again between Thursday and Saturday (June 13 to 15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means 50 drivers at Stanlow oil refinery in Cheshire will not make scheduled deliveries to forecourts in the region over the six-day strike period.

The fleet of tanker drivers deliver fuel to Shell, BP and Esso forecourts across Lancashire and the North West, as well as the Scottish borders, in addition to airlines, including Jet2 at Liverpool airport.

The workers deliver fuel from the Stanlow oil terminal to Shell, BP and Esso forecourts predominantly across the North West and Scottish borders, as well as to airlines, including Jet2 at Liverpool airport

The drivers work for Hoyer - which recently rebranded as Oxalis - and are angry that their pay offer is significantly lower than that of colleagues in other parts of the country.

For example, Oxalis drivers at refineries in Thurrock, Essex and Birmingham were reportedly offered £2 an hour more than the Stanlow drivers in Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workers will go on strike this Thursday until Saturday (June 6 to 8) and next week from Thursday to Saturday (June 13 to 15).

The industrial action is expected to cause significant disruption to fuel supplies across the North West and Scottish borders.

The workers will strike from 6 to 8 June and 13 to 15 June, and the industrial action is expected to cause significant disruption to fuel supplies across the North West

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Oxalis is treating its Stanlow-based drivers as second-class workers.

“There is absolutely no reason why this profitable company should not be paying these workers the same rates as pay as their colleagues based elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will receive Unite’s total support as they strike for equal pay.”

Further strikes will be called if the dispute is not resolved, said the union.

Regional Unite officer Paul Lomax added: “Oxalis’ clients will not be happy that their customers face fuel shortages because the company is trying to pay its Stanlow-based drivers less than their colleagues doing the same job elsewhere.