Anger over withdrawal of rural bus route from Cliviger to Todmorden

A rural bus service which links Cliviger to Todmorden and Rochdale is to be withdrawn next month, to the fury of a local councillor who says no consultation was carried out with residents.

The 589 service, run by the First Bus company, is to be withdrawn from December 8th, a move which has led to Conservative borough and county councillor Cosima Towneley to write to the company with her concerns.

The bus runs from Red Lees Road through Holme Chapel and onto Todmorden and Rochdale.

Coun. Towneley said: "I understand there is not a necessity for the company to have a consultation but I think it would have been good manners to have informed their passengers.

"I will be writing to First Bus on behalf of the public around this fact because I think a consultation would have been a common courtesy. Thankfully, the 592 service, which I believe is better used, is being retained so that is something.

"However, the 589 bus was a cross-border route which gave residents living in the eastern end of the borough that link with Todmorden and other parts of Yorkshire."