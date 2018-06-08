Touching tribute concert to inspirational Kate Anne

Kate Anne Douglas captured the hearts of Lancashire with her courageous battle against cancer.

And her many friends from across the world will remember her inspirational life with a special fundraising concert in aid of cancer research at The Grand, Clitheroe, on Saturday, June 16th.

Starring X Factor’s Kelsey Gill and local band Drive, plus DJ Domenico Marte, it promises to be a touching tribute to Kate Anne, who sadly lost her battle against the disease in March.

Drive’s lead singer Ric Howarth said: “Kate Anne was a lovely, inspirational and confident woman, and a beautiful person, so we are determined that Saturday will be an incredible concert.

“And we want it to be a happy celebration of her life, because everybody who met Kate Anne will remember her with great pride in their hearts.”

As Kate Anne bravely fought the disease, and with the help of friends and family and people she had never even met, she launched a fundraising page to try and gather funds needed to send her to the Hallwang Oncology Clinic in Germany for the costly treatment not available in Britain.

Richard, who went to school with Kate Anne at St Augustine’s, Billington, said: “She had fought so incredibly hard since her diagnosis in 2010, and the day after we had booked The Grand for Saturday’s event, Kate passed away.

“It was just so sad because she loved life.

“Despite the pain, though, the gruelling treatment, and her own concerns for her lovely family, she stayed positive and that takes incredible bravery.”

Richard said that local businesses had contributed thousands of pounds to fund a special fundraising raffle in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Care.

“I want to thank all them for their kindness and generosity, and any money raised on Saturday will be donated to Breast Cancer Care, one of Kate’s favourite charities.

“We are really looking forward to the show, we’ll be playing pop and rock covers, and Kelsey Gill is going to join Drive on stage for a couple of duets."

He added: “We raised £5,000 last year, and we would love to be able to match that this time.

“Last year we had a full house at The Grand when we staged the charity gig for Kate Anne, so please, if you can, come and support this special night and remember a truly inspirational lady who touched all our lives.”

Drive charity show in loving memory of Kate Anne Douglas, Saturday, June 16th.

Drive on stage at 7-30pm and the event runs until 11pm

Tickets are £10 and can be bought from The Grand Box Office on 01200 421599 or www.thegrandvenue.co.uk

With the World Cup beginning on Thursday, June 14th, The Grand will be showing all England’s group games on the theatre’s big screen against Tunisia (June 18th, 7pm kick off); Panama (June 24th, 1pm ko); and Belgium (June 28th, 7pm ko).