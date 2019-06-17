Top acts coming to Ribble Valley for charity music festival

Music lovers are gearing up for an exciting weekend of music in the Ribble Valley next month.

Ribble Valley Live, born out of last year's Ribble Valley Gin and Music Festival, will take place on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th at Read football ground.

Good Foxy

A selection of the UK's best tribute acts – Noasis, Kopycat Killers, A Touch of Little Mix, Vicky Jackson (Pink/Katy Perry) – will be appearing alongside local talent including Good Foxy, Furious Styles and The Shivers.

The family-friendly festival is raising money for Pendleside Hospice and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Organiser Chris Bird said: "We started the planning for this year's festival the week after last year's. It's meant that we have been able to get some of the best tribute acts in the country. These really at the number ones in their field.

"We wanted it to be bigger and better so that's why we've gone up to two days. The festival opens at 3pm on the Friday and 1pm on the Saturday with music finishing at 11pm both days.

"We've had so much interest. We had a few people from Manchester and Blackpool interested in tickets but they didn't have anywhere to stay. That's why on the festival website we have linked to campsites that are only a 10-minute taxi ride away. Next year I think we're going to look at doing camping nearer to the site, we just need a friendly farmer to get in touch.

"With the event growing in size we've decided to raise money for two charities this year. Pendleside Hospice and Teenage Cancer Trust do some incredible work and I think we're going to stick with these two moving forward. We raised £2,500 for the hospice last year so hopefully we can double that this time around."

As well as live music there will be food stalls and a licensed bar with more than 50 gins available.

Tickets are are available at www.ribblevalleylive.com.