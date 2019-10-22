Top 12 gain work experience and qualifications on East Lancashire Hospitals' NHS Trust programme

A group of people have gained a national qualification and relevant work experience which has earned them all jobs.

In partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions and Blackburn College, 12 men and women aged 20-55 recently completed the Step Into East Lancashire Hospitals' NHS Trust’s Step Into ELHT pre-employment initiative.

This began with a three week course at Blackburn College studying for qualification in the adult and childcare sector.

This was followed by a three-week work placement at either Burnley or Royal Blackburn hospital in departments including patient services, health records, laundry and business and administration.

ELHT Associate Director for Education, Julia Owen, said: "Congratulations to our latest Step Into ELHT participants.

"This programme has been a great success. The Trust is committed to giving more employment opportunities to local people and we’re already planning future Step into ELHT programmes in partnership with Blackburn College

and the DWP.”

Following completion of the course the successful 12 have been offered shift work with the hospitals' ‘staff bank.'