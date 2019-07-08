Time running out for volunteers to sign up for Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

Volunteers are still needed for this year's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival...but time is running out.

The festival, which takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 23rd – 25th, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Volunteer positions involve working as part of a team on some light and enjoyable tasks, such as stewarding, box office duties, information point teams, merchandise stalls and similar general assistance roles.

Everyone is welcome, and no event experience is necessary, as training will be given on site.

Volunteers receive:

– A free day pass to the day of their choice – for every 8 hours of volunteering time worked

– A ‘Blues Volunteer’ T-shirt

– Meals and drinks (full details to be provided)

– Experience of working in a fun, vibrant environment

Anybody who would like to find out more information should email the the Colne Town Council CEO via l.philbrook@colnetowncouncil.org.uk by Wednesday.