This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three places to stay in Lancashire have been named among the best in the UK.

VisitEngland has just named the 100 winners of its ROSE Awards, which aims to showcase the accommodation providers who give the warmest of welcomes and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Lancashire accommodation providers have been recognised in the awards: The Cartford Inn, Little Eccleston; Netherbeck Holiday Park, Carnforth and Cuthbert Hill Farm, Preston.

The Cartford Inn | Google Maps

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors. They create the bedrock on which tourists build their holiday memories, encouraging them to discover more of the area and driving tourism spend across local communities.

“From glamorous glamping to world leading B&Bs, from pubs to holiday parks, farms to rural retreats to self-catering cottages, there is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England with the awards highlighting the amazing diversity on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors. Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2024, now in their eighth year, were presented at an afternoon tea event on Wednesday 11 September at The Post Barn, Old Oxford Road, Newbury, Berkshire.

This is the full list of North West winners with links on how to book:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bessiestown Farm Country Guesthouse , Carlisle (Guest Accommodation)

Cuthbert Hill Farm , Preston (Self-Catering)

Netherbeck Holiday Park , Carnforth (Holiday Park)

Pennine View Park , Kirkby Stephen (Holiday Park)

San Ging , Keswick (Self-Catering)

Stone Cottage , Patterdale (Self-Catering)

Stone House Farm , St Bees (Guest Accommodation)

The Cartford Inn , Preston (Guest Accommodation)