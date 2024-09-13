Three Lancashire places to stay named among the England's best in Visit England's ROSE Awards 2024

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 14:29 BST

Three places to stay in Lancashire have been named among the best in the UK.

VisitEngland has just named the 100 winners of its ROSE Awards, which aims to showcase the accommodation providers who give the warmest of welcomes and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.

Three Lancashire accommodation providers have been recognised in the awards: The Cartford Inn, Little Eccleston; Netherbeck Holiday Park, Carnforth and Cuthbert Hill Farm, Preston.

This is what the AA Awards had to say about the Cartford Inn

The Cartford InnThe Cartford Inn
The Cartford Inn | Google Maps

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors.  They create the bedrock on which tourists build their holiday memories, encouraging them to discover more of the area and driving tourism spend across local communities.

“From glamorous glamping to world leading B&Bs, from pubs to holiday parks, farms to rural retreats to self-catering cottages, there is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England with the awards highlighting the amazing diversity on offer.”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors. Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2024, now in their eighth year, were presented at an afternoon tea event on Wednesday 11 September at The Post Barn, Old Oxford Road, Newbury, Berkshire.

This is the full list of North West winners with links on how to book:

Barley Store at Dickinson Place Holiday Cottages, Maryport (Self-Catering)

Bessiestown Farm Country Guesthouse, Carlisle (Guest Accommodation)

Cuthbert Hill Farm, Preston (Self-Catering)

Netherbeck Holiday Park, Carnforth (Holiday Park)

Pennine View Park, Kirkby Stephen (Holiday Park)

San Ging, Keswick (Self-Catering)

Stone Cottage, Patterdale (Self-Catering)

Stone House Farm, St Bees (Guest Accommodation)

The Cartford Inn, Preston (Guest Accommodation)

The Jug and Bottle, Wirral (Guest Accommodation)

