Three fire engines called to Padiham house fire

Three fire engines from Burnley and Padiham were mobilised to a fire at a house on Cardwell Street in Padiham.

By Dominic Collis
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:57pm

The fire involved the ground floor of a domestic property at around 7-55am on Tuesday.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation unit and a gas monitor to extinguish the fire.

Three crews were mobilised to the house fire in Padiham
The fire service advises that you have at least one working smoke alarm in your property and to check it regularly.