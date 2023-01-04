Three fire engines called to Padiham house fire
Three fire engines from Burnley and Padiham were mobilised to a fire at a house on Cardwell Street in Padiham.
By Dominic Collis
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:57pm
The fire involved the ground floor of a domestic property at around 7-55am on Tuesday.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation unit and a gas monitor to extinguish the fire.
The fire service advises that you have at least one working smoke alarm in your property and to check it regularly.