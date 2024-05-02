Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be no Northern services across the North of England next Thursday, due to the latest industrial action by ASLEF.

The union, which largely represents train drivers, has called multiple strikes on different days at train operators across the country. As such, Northern customers connecting onto services with other train operators are advised to check before they travel for all journeys between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During that period, Northern says its services are likely to be busier than usual as people take alternative routes to avoid strikes elsewhere.

The expected disruption

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer for Northern, said: "Unfortunately, the action by ASLEF on Thursday, May 9 will see our network grind to a halt. On the days when strikes are taking place with other train operators, we will do everything we can to keep our services moving and absorb those extra passengers trying to travel across the region.

"We can only apologise, once again, for the disruption this action by ASLEF will cause to people in the North of England."

