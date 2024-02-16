Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gasp! Brits have been warned of a potential tea shortage because of supply issues.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets, and Sainsbury's has even taken to putting notices on aisles, warning shoppers of a national problem.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign in one Sainsbury’s store read: “We are experiencing supply issues affecting the nationwide supply of black tea. We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to be back in full supply soon.”

What's going on?

There have been shipping disruptions in the Red Sea - traditional routes are under attack by Houthi forces and ships are being forced to undertake longer, more costly journeys to get their cargo to Britain.

Sainsbury's has warned shoppers that there may be a shortage of black tea products in stores due to "supply issues". (Credit: Getty Images)

According to Reuters, The British Retail Consortium said it had seen "temporary disruption" to some black tea lines, and an industry source said there had been some delays to flavoured lines.

Will it affect me?

Major brands including Yorkshire Tea and Tetley are said to be monitoring the situation daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire's own company, Lancashire Tea, however, says it's "in good shape", and has ressured customers. A spokesman told the Post: "It is fair to say there are some supply related challenges currently, not least caused by the impact of global events surrounding the Red Sea which can impact on delays to receiving raw materials as ships take longer routes. We are however in good shape currently on Lancashire Tea in terms of our availability to supply and don’t see that changing at the moment."