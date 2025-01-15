Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme is being tested in Lancashire to help people without driveways charge electric cars.

Charge Gully, a pioneering Welsh company, has been selected by Lancashire County Council to pilot their innovative cable channel solution for households with no access to off-street parking. The trial, part of the council’s forward-thinking ‘cable trays’ initiative, will help residents make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by offering a safe, convenient, and cost-effective method for on-street charging.

How does it work?

The electric vehicle charging cable runs from the home electricity supply, directly to the vehicle via a channel which is cut into the pavement surface. A tamper-proof metal or plastic case is slotted into the channel to contain the charging cable safely and reduce trip hazards, whilst the vehicle is being charged.

Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change at Lancashire County Council said: "We are very keen to support more Lancashire residents to be able to make the swap to electric vehicle use, which is much better for the environment.

"More than 100 residents have applied for Lancashire County Council's recent trial of three different types of cross pavement channels, also known as 'cable trays' which are sited on residential roads across all 12 districts in the borough. These charging cable trays can make a huge difference to users' time, finances and opportunities to access more days out, trips shopping or for medical appointments and access to employment and training opportunities."

According to the latest Zapmap Index Survey, EV drivers who charge predominantly at home save an average of £1,200 annually compared to those reliant on public chargers. Public charging costs are typically five to ten times higher than the overnight EV tariffs available to residents with home chargers.

Ian Mach, Director of Charge Gully, said: “We are delighted to be working with Lancashire County Council on this innovative trial. Our solution will make it easier for Lancashire residents without a driveway to make the switch to electric vehicles by giving them access to cheap overnight charging, right on their doorstep.”