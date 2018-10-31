This Burnley park could soon be home to skateboards and BMXs if improvement plans get the go-ahead

Plans to create an outdoor sports area at a Burnley recreation ground are set to get the green light.

The area in Hargher Clough would be set aside for wheeled sports such as skateboarding, BMX and scooters.

It forms part of wider plans to develop the site as a neighbourhood park for south west Burnley.

Hargher Clough community association has raised £130,000 from a variety of sources, including a £50,000 contribution from Sport England, to fund the project.

Local councillors also contributed £2,000 from their ward opportunities fund to help towards the cost.

A large play area, two floodlit ball courts, an outdoor gym and a cycle track have already been developed by Burnley Council to create an excellent facility for young people to enjoy.

The council’s executive is being asked to give officers the go ahead to put work on the latest addition to the recreation ground out for tender.

Coun. John Harbour, Executive member for housing and leisure, said: “Hargher Clough Park is taking shape to be a great community asset for that area. A lot of work has been invested in the recreation ground to make it a great place for youngsters to enjoy.

"The local community has pitched in with its support and done a great job in raising the money to pay for this latest exciting idea.”