Thief who stole designer gift sets owned up when he was detained, court told

A thief who pinched two Armani gift sets from Superdrug was detained and owned up, a court heard.

Drug user Anthony Hutchinson (49) who was in breach of a six-month conditional discharge, has mental health problems as well, but had sought help for both.

Hutchinson's crime was described as " perhaps as unsophisticated as you could get," by his solicitor, who told Burnley magistrates the defendant hid the items in his jacket.

Mr Keith Rennison told the hearing: " This is a man who has had some issues over the years with drugs.

"It's something that continues to be a feature in his life."

The solicitor said the defendant has ongoing mental health issues and was due to see a psychiatrist. He was also getting assistance with his drugs problem.

Mr Rennison added:" He has referred himself to Inspire. He is getting the help he will need."

The defendant, of Hollingreave Road, Burnley, admitted theft to the tune of £100, on Tuesday, November 13th.

He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.