"Feel-good nostalgic flavours" are the order of the day at McDonald's in the run up to Easter.

The fast-food giant has announced it's limited edition Easter Menu that will be available from Wednesday, March 13. And as well as newbies, there's also some returning favourites.

So, what's new this spring?

The humble McDonald’s pie is being given a hot cross bun makeover. Made up of a crispy cinnamon pastry, filled with a spiced fruit mix and butter-flavour cream filling, the Hot Cross Bun Pie will be available for £1.99.

Continuing with the spiced fruit and butter flavours, there will also be a Hot Cross Bun Latte for £2.69 . McDonald's describe it as "a smooth latte blended with a sweet and spiced Hot Cross Bun flavour syrup, topped with cinnamon cream and a Hot Cross Bun flavour dusting. "

Easter at McDonalds

Then there's a cute new McFlurry. The Galaxy® Truffle Bunny McFlurry® for £2.19 is made up of soft dairy ice cream swirled with pieces of Galaxy® Truffle, Galaxy® bunny ears and white and dark chocolate drops, topped with Galaxy® Chocolate sauce.

Returning icons

The McDonald’s Easter staple returns. The Cadbury® Creme Egg McFlurry® is back, priced at £2.19. This features soft dairy ice cream swirled with pieces of Cadbury® Dairy Milk Chocolate and topped with a Creme Egg sauce.

Fresh from its debut in summer 2023, fans will also be excited to hear that the McCrispy® Deluxe is back for a limyed time. Princed at £5.89, it features a 100 per cent chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating topped with a hot and spicy mayo, caramelised onion compote, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a sourdough style bun.