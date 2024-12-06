Outdated, inefficient buildings are draining the budgets of local authorities and businesses this Christmas, new research shows.

Commercial property marketplace EG Propertylink gathered data from GOV.UK, from between 2008 and 2024, on the energy efficiency ratings (EPCs) of non-domestic properties, to reveal the Lancashire high streets with the highest Christmas light running costs.

The total number of C or above rated non-domestic properties for each local authority in Lancashire was calculated and the authorities were then ranked from the lowest to the highest percentage of C or above-rated properties.

1. Pendle tops the list, with only 38.84 per cent of non-domestic properties achieving an energy-efficient EPC rating of A to C. This equates to 661 properties out of 1,702 assessed. The low efficiency could lead to higher energy costs for businesses and local authorities during the festive season.

2. Burnley takes the second spot, with 42.1 per cent of non-domestic properties rated energy efficient. Out of 2,157 properties assessed, 908 meet the high-efficiency criteria.

Christmas lights

3. Rossendale ranks third with 42.1 per cent of properties rated A to C. With 613 out of 1,456 non-domestic properties achieving high energy efficiency, the area shows similar energy challenges.

4. Hyndburn lands in fourth place, with 43.07 per cent of non-domestic properties rated energy-efficient. Out of 2,006 properties assessed, only 864 meet the criteria.

5. Lancaster completes the top five, with 44.9 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 3,174 properties, 1,425 meet the energy efficiency standards.

6. Preston came in sixth with 45.46 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 4,032 properties, 1,833 meet the energy efficiency standards.

7. Wyre came seventh with 46.95 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 2,177 properties, 1,022 meet the energy efficiency standards.

8. South Ribble came in eighth place with 47.40 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 2,363 properties, 1,120 meet the energy efficiency standards.

9. In ninth came Blackburn with Darwen with 47.46 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 3,702 properties, 1,757 meet the energy efficiency standards.

10 Blackpool came in 10th place. Half of its 5,056 non-domestic properties meet energy standards.

11 Fylde came in 11th place with 50.05 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 1,838 properties, 920 meet the energy efficiency standards.

12 West Lancashire came in 12th with 51.3 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 236, properties, 1,147 meet the energy efficiency standards.

13 Chorley came in top place with 52.55 per cent of non-domestic properties rated A to C. Out of a total of 2,139 properties, 1,124 meet the energy efficiency standards.

Chloe Ward, Product Manager at EG Propertylink, said: “This research highlights a critical issue: outdated, inefficient buildings are not just a drain on the environment but also on the budgets of local authorities and businesses, especially during high-energy periods like the festive season. Upgrading to energy-efficient systems is no longer optional—it’s essential for sustainability and cost management.”