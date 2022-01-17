These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled this week - Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 21, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, JANUARY 17
- Vehicle fire in Morecambe
One fire engine from Morecambe attended a vehicle fire in Alexandra Road at around 1.40am.
Two vehicles were alight on the roadway, with the flames spreading to nearby bins and a lamppost when crews arrived.
Firefighters used scene lighting, two hose reels, and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.
They were in attendance for 45 minutes.
- Commercial building fire in Penwortham
Four fire engines from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Leyland, and Preston attended a commercial building fire in Birch Avenue at around 9.45am.
The incident involved an electrical cupboard inside the property.
Firefighters extinguished the flames using a dry powder extinguisher.
They were in attendance for two hours and 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
- Campervan fire in Blackburn
Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a vehicle fire in Roman Road at around 3.05pm.
A campervan was well alight on the roadway when crews arrived.
Firefighters used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the flames.
