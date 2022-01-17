We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

- Vehicle fire in Morecambe

One fire engine from Morecambe attended a vehicle fire in Alexandra Road at around 1.40am.

Two vehicles were alight on the roadway, with the flames spreading to nearby bins and a lamppost when crews arrived.

Firefighters used scene lighting, two hose reels, and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for 45 minutes.

- Commercial building fire in Penwortham

Four fire engines from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Leyland, and Preston attended a commercial building fire in Birch Avenue at around 9.45am.

The incident involved an electrical cupboard inside the property.

Firefighters extinguished the flames using a dry powder extinguisher.

They were in attendance for two hours and 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

- Campervan fire in Blackburn

Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a vehicle fire in Roman Road at around 3.05pm.

A campervan was well alight on the roadway when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the flames.

