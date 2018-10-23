These are all the details for Burnley's Service of Remembrance

Arrangements have been made for the annual Service of Remembrance to be held in Burnley.



The service, which will be held in the Peace Garden, Croft Street, on Sunday, November 11th, will start shortly before 11am.

It will be conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev.Philip North, Fr Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion and Fr David Featherstone, parish priest of St Mary’s with St John’s and Christ the King.

Members of the public attending are asked to be at the Peace Garden no later than 10-45am.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charles Briggs will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from Burnley Council, the Royal British Legion, ex-servicemen’s associations, the Armed Forces, cadet forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations and any member of the public who wish to attend the service.

This year’s ceremony takes special significance and forms part of wider commemoration events to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like ex-servicemen’s associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble in the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10-20am, for the parade to step off at 10-35am as it makes its way through the town centre to the Peace Garden.

As in the past, wreaths will only be laid by specified individuals and agencies identified in the service sheet.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to lay wreaths after the service has concluded and the parade marches off. Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion, located in Burnley Market Hall.

After the National Anthem, the civic party will then proceed to the main entrance of the neighbouring police station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will take the Salute accompanied by the Mayor and the civic party as the parade marches past.

After the salute, the Mayor will attend a short service and lay a wreath on the town’s Cenotaph in Towneley Park.

The Mayor said: “I hope people will join us to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service to those men and women who have served our country and to commemorate the 100th anniversary marking the end of the First World War.”

The following road closures will be in place:

- St James’s Street from its junction with Curzon Street to its junction with Manchester Road.

- Manchester Road from its junction with St James’s Street to its junction with Red Lion Street.

- Red Lion Street from it junction with Manchester Road to its junction with Parker Lane Parker Lane from its junction with Red Lion Street to its junction with Finsley Gate.

- The unnamed road from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with The William Thompson Car Park.

- Croft Street from its junction with Red Lion Street to its end in a South-Westerly direction for approximately 32.5 metres.

The restrictions will be in effect between 10am and noon.