Themis Inspire & Achieve Awards 2024: Celebrating top Apprentices and Employers

The prestigious ceremony was held at Burnley Football Club and saw Themis Apprentices and Employers winning trophies in categories including Future Boss, Digital Pioneer and the Ultimate Vision Award and was generously sponsored by John Turner Construction.

Some 200 nominees, their family and friends, distinguished guests and proud employers attended the spectacular event, enjoying an exceptional menu and drinks.

Guests and nominees heard from Ribble Valley entrepreneur Sarwat Jaleel, founder of Kusbboo Soaps, an ethical international brand of luxurious, natural soaps, which has an inspirational message. For every bar sold, Kushboo donates another bar to people in vulnerable circumstances.

The audience were also addressed by inspirational Themis Engineering Degree Apprentice Grace Francis. Last year Grace, with her manager at HycAero, Stephen Kelly, was invited to join Themis to join them at a reception at 10 Downing Street for Skills Champions.

Grace spoke of her passion for engineering and how an apprenticeship offered her the opportunity to develop her skills and achieve a degree in a truly hands-on way, in contrast to classroom learning which didn’t inspire her. Grace also talked proudly of her desire to inspire other young women to follow in her footsteps and excel in the world of engineering.

To top off the incredible evening for Grace, she also received two awards, the Degree Apprentice Award and the Special Award for her outstanding contribution to Themis apprenticeships.

Winners received stunning, Themis-designed trophies, manufactured by learners at Burnley College using state-of-the-art, five-axis CNC machines which form part of the College’s Institute of Technology facilities and a cheque from event sponsors John Turner Construction.

Karen Buchanan, Chief Executive of Themis, the Apprenticeship Training Arm of Burnley College, said: “The Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards are a highlight in the Apprenticeship calendar and it was an honour to recognise those amazing Apprentices and Employers in the fabulous surroundings of Turf Moor.

“Competition this year was tougher than ever, with a record number of nominees and shortlisted finalists. It made the judges’ job of choosing the winners incredibly difficult.

“Themis is proud of its track record in supporting the development of the very best Apprentices in the region – the Apprentices who go on to be a #futureboss and who make an incredible impact in the workplace.

“Thanks to their dedication – and the commitment of the forward-thinking employers who support our Themis Apprentices on their journey to success - we can be confident that industry in the region is in the safest of hands going forward.”