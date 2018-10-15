The show must go on for Burnley Light Opera Society

Burnley Light Opera Society have vowed that the show will go on for the amateur group, despite the revelation that it faces a crippling hike in charges to stage its popular productions.

Dedicated members at the society have been left reeling from the news that Burnley Leisure, which runs the Burnley Mechanics Theatre, is introducing greatly increased charges next year for the hire of the venue.

David Gill

Burnley Leisure informed BLOS that the Mechanics has been a charity for four years, and has seen its council subsidy reduced while hire charges have remained the same for the last four years. In two years time the subsidy will be completely removed.

Society chairman Mr David Gill, who performed in BLOS’s first production of ‘Hello Dolly’ at the Mechanics in 1986, is now urging the Burnley public to support future shows as much as possible, starting with next month’s production of ‘Sweet Charity’.

David said: “The new charges that Burnley Leisure is introducing will mean around a 40% increase in two years. We are being charged around £7,000 to stage ‘Sweet Charity’ at the Mechanics, but next year’s show ‘The Sound of Music’ will cost around £8,500 and in 2020 it will be £10,000.

“We don’t feel there’s any justification to increase these charges to such an extent. However, we desperately want to continue to perform in Burnley. It would be a tragedy if Burnley Light Opera Society had to leave the town.”

David revealed how proud he was of the society’s history, since performing ‘Rose Marie’ at the old Victoria Theatre in Burnley in 1934, and how the group had given the opportunity over decades for amateur performers to perform to a professional standard.

He added: “I always say that the word ‘amateur’ does not appear in our name. Our productions are of a professional standard and are always well supported by the Burnley public, but we now need that support more than ever.

“Our November show week is always the most profitable week of the year for the Burnley Mechanics so it would be sad for them to lose that.”

BLOS and Burnley Pantomime Society are now the only two local groups to use the Burnley Mechanics, with several groups having sought new venues in the recent past.

‘Sweet Charity’ runs from Saturday, November 10th to Saturday, November 17th, with a 2-30pm matinee on the final day. To book tickets visit burnleymechanics.co.uk or call 01282 664400.