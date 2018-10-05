The Placebo Experiment: Burnley supplement firm supplies BBC documentary

A Burnley-based supplement manufacturer has provided 20,000 capsules for a BBC 2 documentary on the placebo effect.

The BBC horizon documentary, called ‘The Placebo Experiment’, is set to air on 4th October and is a special investigation looking into the power that the placebo effect can have on individuals suffering from chronic back pain, with Blackburn Distributions supplying the thousands of capsules to the Windfall Films production company, who were working on the project.

“Our products being used in such high-profile settings demonstrates our standing in the industry," said Ben Blackburn, Founder and CEO of Blackburn Distributions, with the company having been chosen due to its top of the range facilities and industry-leading status. "It was a quick turn-around for our team from receiving the order, manufacturing it and delivering it to the client.

“Using our state-of-the-art equipment and processes, we manufacturer our products on-site in our class seven clean rooms, ensuring the highest quality of supplement is produced and maintained," Ben added.